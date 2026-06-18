Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 395,820 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises about 11.7% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned 1.01% of Edison International worth $234,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Stock Down 1.5%

Edison International stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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