Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,928 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 628,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Edison International worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,341,000 after purchasing an additional 662,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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