Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,315 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 153,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.2% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,969 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4,896.7% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.27.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EW opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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