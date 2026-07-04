Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,735 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.39.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,977 shares of company stock worth $4,921,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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