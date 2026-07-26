Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 341.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,859 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 1,462,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $151,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Edwards Lifesciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies.

Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum.

The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target.

Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside.

Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated Q3 and full-year EPS guidance was broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the current move is being driven more by sales strength and sentiment than by a major earnings surprise.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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