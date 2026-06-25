Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,714 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,020,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $101,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,215,777,000 after acquiring an additional 371,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,857,934,000 after purchasing an additional 989,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $623,544,000 after purchasing an additional 804,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:EW opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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