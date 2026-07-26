Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,706 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $238,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 341.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $151,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Edwards Lifesciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies.

Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum.

The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target.

Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside.

Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated Q3 and full-year EPS guidance was broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the current move is being driven more by sales strength and sentiment than by a major earnings surprise.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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