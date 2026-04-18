Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734,946 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 173,626 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.33% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $659,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5%

EW opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 22,680 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,818,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,704,682.56. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $89.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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