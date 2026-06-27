Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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