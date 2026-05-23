Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 71,276 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,472,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,581 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,804,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,617,959,000 after acquiring an additional 977,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,085,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,782,941.44. This trade represents a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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