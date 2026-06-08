Egerton Capital UK LLP Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939,581 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 685,447 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 4.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.41% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $446,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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