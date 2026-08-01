EGH Acquisition Corp. $EGHA Stock Holdings Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHA - Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.10% of EGH Acquisition worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGHA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,084,000. Verbena Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,981,000. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EGH Acquisition by 4,341.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 264,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258,518 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of EGH Acquisition by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,436 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EGH Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGH Acquisition

EGH Acquisition Price Performance

EGH Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. EGH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

EGH Acquisition Profile

EGH Acquisition NASDAQ: EGHA is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire and combine with one or more businesses. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company's primary business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek qualifying target companies for a business combination that would result in the target becoming a publicly listed entity.

Like other SPACs, EGH Acquisition typically holds the proceeds of its offering in trust while it evaluates potential targets and transaction structures.

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