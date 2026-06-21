EJMK Ventures LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of EJMK Ventures LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $411.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.17 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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