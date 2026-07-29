Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN is Redwood Grove Capital LLC's Largest Position

Redwood Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 265,200 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 10.0% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,415,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,947,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,682.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,252,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 2,193,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Weiss Ratings cut Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.73.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.Elanco Animal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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