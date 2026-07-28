Electron Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 545,144 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 1.77% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $55,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,632,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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