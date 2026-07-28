Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Cognex makes up about 1.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Cognex worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cognex from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.Cognex's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $344,714.48. This represents a 88.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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