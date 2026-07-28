Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $46.60 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,488 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.19. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here