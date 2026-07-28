Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Electron Capital Partners acquired 159,165 FedEx shares worth approximately $56.7 million, making FedEx its 15th-largest holding and representing about 2.2% of the fund’s portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 84.47% of FedEx.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with FedEx receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $350.54, despite mixed recent revisions and the stock trading down 1.4% to $310.54.
  • FedEx reported quarterly earnings of $5.88 per share on $23.26 billion in revenue. The company’s quarterly dividend of $1.22 implies an annualized payout of $4.88 and a 1.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than FedEx.

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,165 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $56,691,000. FedEx accounts for about 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 164,212 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $58,489,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $1,636,431.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $376.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.54.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:FDX opened at $310.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $345.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.80 and a 200-day moving average of $350.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The shipping service provider reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FedEx Right Now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1974 Kissinger "Secret" Wall Street Never Decoded
The 1974 Kissinger "Secret" Wall Street Never Decoded
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines