Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $59,455,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,817,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $85,951,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.57. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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