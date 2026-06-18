Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 108,744 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 108,744 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.72% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $46,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 655,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 612,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 155,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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