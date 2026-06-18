Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 324,693 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 324,693 shares during the period. Edison International comprises approximately 1.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,539 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 779,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 304,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.5%

EIX stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

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About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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