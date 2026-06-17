Elefante Mark B Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elefante Mark B reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.4% of Elefante Mark B's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elefante Mark B's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.3%

AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average of $279.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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