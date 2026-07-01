Element Squared LLC Buys Shares of 10,791 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Element Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. TE Connectivity makes up 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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