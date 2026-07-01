Element Squared LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Element Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,847 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Expedia Group comprises 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $255.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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