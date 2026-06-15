Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV is Tamar Securities LLC's 9th Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 3.2% of Tamar Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $403.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $366.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elevance Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elevance Health wasn't on the list.

While Elevance Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here