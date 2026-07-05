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Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Elevance Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 162.4% in the first quarter, buying an additional 2,482 shares and bringing its total holdings to 4,010 shares worth about $1.17 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted their positions, and hedge funds and institutions now own 89.24% of Elevance Health shares. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.16.
  • Elevance Health reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share for an annualized yield of 1.6%. The stock opened at $416.97 and was down 0.2% in the latest session.
  • Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health.

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,051,000 after buying an additional 1,668,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,764,231,000 after acquiring an additional 455,946 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,410,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $416.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $427.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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