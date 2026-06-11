Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Trading Down 4.7%

Elevance Health stock opened at $404.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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