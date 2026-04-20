Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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