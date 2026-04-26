Elevated Financial Group LLC Invests $834,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Elevated Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $497.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average of $377.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.20 and a fifty-two week high of $512.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRL. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. MarketBeat STRL Stock Profile

Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. KeyBanc Initiates Coverage

Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Sterling Infrastructure Rallies on Data Center Boom

Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. MarketBeat STRL Analyst Notes

Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — CEO Joseph Cutillo sold 50,000 shares for ~$24.9M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. While labeled pre‑planned, the size of the sale can spook some investors or cap short‑term upside. CEO Sells $24,878,500 in Stock

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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