Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 64,908 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 429.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,011 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $45.09 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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