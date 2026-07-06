Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,798 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 277.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 220.1% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 114,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 78,655 shares during the last quarter. Livet Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $136.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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