Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,089 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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