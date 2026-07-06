Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,855 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $189.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here