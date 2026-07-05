Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,598 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 349.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SAP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. SAP Seeks to Rein In Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. SAP Celebrates America's 250th with Investment in the Next Generation

The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. SAP cuts hiring and travel to fund AI

Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. Negative Sentiment: The repeated focus on budget tightening, non-core hiring freezes, and expense controls may raise concerns that SAP is slowing spending to preserve margins, which can weigh on sentiment if investors worry about reduced growth in the near term. SAP wants workers to create new AI-powered jobs, slashes travel and expenses budgets to up AI spend

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.54. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.06 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $2.9291 dividend. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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