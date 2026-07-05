Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 898.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $371.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day moving average of $336.15. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $372.36.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $370.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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