Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 271.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $544.75 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $520.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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