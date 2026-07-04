Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 303.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $132,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $920,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Article Title

American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Positive Sentiment: News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Article Title

News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Article Title

Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Article Title

Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Neutral Sentiment: American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Article Title

American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Negative Sentiment: One analysis argued Mastercard may be the safer choice because it has more fee-based, risk-light economics, implicitly reminding investors that American Express carries more credit exposure and sensitivity to consumer health. Article Title

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

AXP opened at $351.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average of $333.27. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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