Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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