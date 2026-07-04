Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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