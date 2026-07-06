Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 618.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 197,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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