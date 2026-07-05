Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $460,590,000 after acquiring an additional 505,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,911 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $346,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,000 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $262,932,000 after buying an additional 80,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $189,978,000 after buying an additional 325,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE UHS opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.08 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here