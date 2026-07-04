Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 15,426 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $282.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings cut Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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