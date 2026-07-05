Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,896 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.Duke Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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