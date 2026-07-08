Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,518 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $674.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $799.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.46 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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