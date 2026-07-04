Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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