Eley Financial Management Inc Acquires 4,656 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eley Financial Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Broadcom by 118.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,799,889,000 after buying an additional 10,145,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $396.06 and its 200 day moving average is $367.39. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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