Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 165.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,629 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 246,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.67% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $39,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,297 shares of the company's stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,394 shares of the company's stock worth $190,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy Fields sold 16,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $1,679,113.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,449.92. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Franks sold 7,926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $873,048.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 119,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,108,400.75. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $9,061,660. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $520.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a beauty company that develops, markets and sells cosmetics and skin-care products. Its portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, as well as brands such as Naturium, Well People and Keys Soulcare. Products include makeup, skin-care treatments and related beauty items. Founded in 2004, the company sells through its own websites and retail partners, including mass-market and specialty beauty stores. Its products are available in the United States and international markets.

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