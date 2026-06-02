e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 3,131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,902 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 896,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.57% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $70,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,929,639.42. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here