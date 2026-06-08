e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 301,908 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.75% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $123,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $38,895,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $61,479,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $2,643,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,845.40. This trade represents a 26.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $355,996.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 153,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,974,452.08. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 235,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Key e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Article Title

rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Article Title

The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Negative Sentiment: A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Article Title

A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Motley Fool noted that the stock fell in May despite a strong report, suggesting investors remain worried about valuation and the outlook rather than just near-term results. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

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