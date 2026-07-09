Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lifted by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 341.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of Cvfg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% in the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation.

JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation. Positive Sentiment: LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Article Title

LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market.

Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook.

Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General filed suit against Eli Lilly over pulled 340B discounts, creating a regulatory/legal overhang that could raise investor concerns about drug pricing and hospital reimbursement disputes. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,218.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,085.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,031.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,255.89.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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